SEVILLA star Lucas Ocampos is calling on La Liga authorities to take action after a Rayo Vallecano supporter appeared to stick his finger up the Argentine winger’s bum.

The incident occured in the 33rd minute of the game as Ocampos headed to the sidelines to take a throw-in.

Video images show the fan’s finger coming into contact with Ocampos’ bottom. Credit: X

As the Sevilla player prepared to deliver the set piece, a young fan in the front row poked Ocampos twice in the backside.

Ocampos immediately turned around to confront the opposition supporter, before remonstrating with the referee.

Following the match, which Sevilla won 2-1 thanks to a Youssef En-Nesyri brace, Ocampos condemned the incident, stating: “I hope that La Liga takes it as seriously as it takes racism and these things”.

“I hope it doesn’t happen in other areas, because if this happens in a women’s football match we know what can happen”, Ocampos told the broadcaster DAZN.

El dedo y Lucas Ocampos. La secuencia completa:



??@Gol pic.twitter.com/rzkZmHloGH — Manu Heredia (@ManuHeredia21) February 6, 2024

Ocampos told media officials that he only kept his calm because he “has two daughters” and that any negative reaction towards the fan would have ended his season.

Alluding to further punishment for the supporter, Ocampos said: “I hope that the action that has to be taken is taken, and I hope that a fool like this does not stain a set of fans who otherwise behaved very well”.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral on social media, with images clearly showing the fan’s hand coming into contact with Ocampos’ rear end.

The unfortunate incident overshadowed what was otherwise a highly successful game for the Andalucian side, who ended a six-game winless streak, allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone.

Sevilla won the match 2-1, pushing the side away from La Liga’s relegation zone. Credit: Cordon Press

Defeat for Rayo Vallecano is their fifth league loss in a row, leaving the Madrid-based side just seven points above the drop zone.

