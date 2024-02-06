IT’S a difficult enough time when you realise an elderly parent or close relative needs care. Let alone arranging this when you live overseas. With a distance barrier, you need a reliable and trustworthy care option such as live-in care.
Although increasing in popularity, many people are not aware of live-in care. Yet, it offers a multitude of benefits and upstages care home shortfalls highlighted during the pandemic as well as being cost-effective.
What is Live-in Care?
Live-in care is when a trained caregiver lives with their client providing 24-hour care. It enables aging parents to continue living the life they choose in the safety and comfort of their home.
A live-in carer assists with mobility, personal care, housework, pet care, chaperoning, and much more whilst being a caring companion.
Why Live-In Care is the Preferred Choice
Live-in care offers:
- · One-to-one personalised care based on the client’s needs and preferences. A level of customisation often unmatched in institutional settings.
- · Staying in a familiar and comfortable home and maintaining routines. This reduces anxiety and confusion, especially with dementia clients.
- Promotes independence and maintains dignity. Clients continue to make choices and have control over their lives.
- Emotional support from trusted companions. Carefully matching carers and clients helps build dependable relationships and reduce loneliness.
- Continuity of care. A consistent carer who knows their client well.
How Much Does Live-in Care Cost?
A secret shopper survey by an impartial information resource recently compared the cost of live-in and residential care.
The average cost of live-in care per week was £1,560. The average price of the most expensive care homes was £1,620 per week.
Live-in care is particularly cost-effective for couples. Residential care can cost up to twice as much.
Learn More About Live-in Care
Find out more about live-in care from the outstanding and award-winning Mumby’s Live-in Care at mumbys.com.