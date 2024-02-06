IT’S a difficult enough time when you realise an elderly parent or close relative needs care. Let alone arranging this when you live overseas. With a distance barrier, you need a reliable and trustworthy care option such as live-in care.

Although increasing in popularity, many people are not aware of live-in care. Yet, it offers a multitude of benefits and upstages care home shortfalls highlighted during the pandemic as well as being cost-effective.



What is Live-in Care?



Live-in care is when a trained caregiver lives with their client providing 24-hour care. It enables aging parents to continue living the life they choose in the safety and comfort of their home.

A live-in carer assists with mobility, personal care, housework, pet care, chaperoning, and much more whilst being a caring companion.

Why Live-In Care is the Preferred Choice

Live-in care offers:

· One-to-one personalised care based on the client’s needs and preferences. A level of customisation often unmatched in institutional settings.

· Staying in a familiar and comfortable home and maintaining routines. This reduces anxiety and confusion, especially with dementia clients.

Promotes independence and maintains dignity. Clients continue to make choices and have control over their lives.

Emotional support from trusted companions. Carefully matching carers and clients helps build dependable relationships and reduce loneliness.

Continuity of care. A consistent carer who knows their client well.

How Much Does Live-in Care Cost?

A secret shopper survey by an impartial information resource recently compared the cost of live-in and residential care.

The average cost of live-in care per week was £1,560. The average price of the most expensive care homes was £1,620 per week.

Live-in care is particularly cost-effective for couples. Residential care can cost up to twice as much.



Learn More About Live-in Care

