ANDALUCIA health officials are investigating a norovirus outbreak that affected around 40 people at an Almeria province school.

The outbreak was reported at the CEIP Santiago Ramon y Cajal in El Ejido with the first signs detected on January 30, but details have only just been made public.

All of the symptoms are said to ‘have been mild’, according to the regional health ministry.

Norovirus is a stomach bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

It can be very unpleasant, but usually goes away in around two days.

The cases in El Ejido presented the norovirus symptoms and were mainly among children.

“Public health is carrying out the appropriate investigations, actions and inspections for this type of situation,” said health sources.

The main foods involved in typical norovirus outbreaks which transmit viral infections are mussels, vegetables that are eaten raw, and berry-like fruits.

The school canteen at Santiago Ramon y Cajal has continued to remain open but is following all health safety procedures that were recommended after an inspection.