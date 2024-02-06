REAL Betis star William Carvalho is the latest La Liga footballer to be accused of a sex crime after he allegedly forced a girl to give him a blowjob.

The victim claims the Portuguese midfielder ‘drugged and raped’ her after they met in Sevilla city centre.

She said in her police report that she woke up in a hotel the following morning with ‘clear signs of violence on her body’ and unable to recollect what had happened.

It was then that Carvalho ‘grabbed her tightly by the neck and forced her to perform fellatio.”

William Carvalho UEFA Europa League match between Real Betis and Aris Limassol on November 09, 2023 in Seville, Spain. (Credit Image: © Jose Luis Contreras)

“I remember perfectly the picture of William over me in the bed,” she added.

The girl claims she told a photographer, who she knew through a friend, what had happened the next day.

The photographer then told the friend, who insisted that she go to hospital ‘since she looked in a bad way and she said she had a lot of pain in her private parts.’

Carvalho attended the police station on Tuesday for questioning over the allegations.

The trial of ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves began yesterday. He is accused of raping a girl in a nightclub in December 2022.

