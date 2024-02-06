THE star of the Alien and Avatar movies, Sigourney Weaver, has been announced on Tuesday as the winner of the 2024 International Goya Award.

Weaver, 74, will receive the honour at Saturday’s Goya Awards ceremony in Valladolid.

The jury said that ‘her impressive career is full of unforgettable films and has inspired us by creating independent, complex and strong female characters’.

The award was first handed out in 2022 to Cate Blanchett and last year to the French actress Juliette Binoche.

WEAVER PROMOTING LATEST AVATAR MOVIE(Cordon Press image)

The Goya jury said in statement: “Three-time Oscar-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver has created a set of unforgettable characters, in both comedy and drama, ranging from Lieutenant Ripley in Alien to Dian Fossey in Gorillas in the Mist.”

“Over the years, she has captivated audiences and earned their admiration as one of the most beloved performers on stage and screen globally.”

“Weaver’s eclectic work is a reflection of her versatility, charisma, and undeniable talent as an actress,” the statement continued.

Sigourney Weaver has a strong relationship with Spanish cinema and featured on the poster for the 2021 San Sebastian Festival, where she received a Donostia Award.

Shew was also in the cast of A Monster Calls, from director J. A. Bayona in 2016, for which she was nominated for a Goya for Best Supporting Actress.

They will both be at this year’s Goyas with Bayona showcasing his acclaimed Society of the Snow– the story of how a group of people survived a plane crash in the Andes.

Weaver has also previously worked with another Spanish director, Rodrigo Cortes, on Red Lights.

