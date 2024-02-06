THE border between Spain and Gibraltar is infamous for its stringent checks and lengthy queues.

But one nimble creature has managed to avoid the tribulations of bureaucracy and covertly sneak across the frontier – an iconic barbary macaque.

One of the monkeys, famously residents of Gibraltar, was spotted in the border town of La Linea de la Concepcion on Monday, February 5.

The male mammal was initially spotted on Gibraltar’s side of the border before successfully evading capture and reaching the Spanish side.

Un mono ? de #Gibraltar ha llegado hasta #LaLinea colándose en varios institutos. Ahora mismo lo acabo de ver por la calle con un séquito de Seprona y Policía Local tras el ?? pic.twitter.com/14I2FpIBIc — Juan Antonio Salado (@jantsalado) February 5, 2024

Members of the Guardia Civil, local police and zoo officials were working together to locate the monkey after it was spotted on the roof of two nearby schools.

Videos on social media show the monkey moving from building to building.

While there have been no injuries, barbary macaques are known to become aggressive, renowned for frequently attacking tourists visiting the Rock of Gibraltar.

