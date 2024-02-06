JUST a month after a former England defender took the helm, Malaga City have secured their first win.

They defeated Rincon 1-0 at their home stadium in Nerja on Sunday in the fifth tier of Spanish football.

The local club made waves when they appointed ex Liverpool defender Stephen Caulker as player-manager at the start of the year.

The tenure got off to an inauspicious start, being tonked by Almeria 6-0 in Caulker’s first game.

However, under Caulker’s management they gradually steadied the ship, losing the following match by a fine 1-0 margin and drawing the next two 0-0 and 1-1.

Finally the hard work on the training pitch paid off, with striker Borja Morales netting a 52nd minute winner.

Caulker told the Olive Press: “It’s a step in the right direction and provides us with a platform to build on.

“Everyone pulled together and we fought like a team.”

