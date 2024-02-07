A ‘DANGEROUS’ Italian mafia captain has been arrested in Spain’s Granada province, as the result of a joint operation by the Guardia Civil, Interpol and the Italian Carabinieri.

Gianluigi Troiano was picked up by the authorities in the municipality of Otura last Tuesday, and was wanted on suspicion of drug trafficking, belonging to a criminal organisation and murder. All of these offences are thought to have been committed on Italian soil, according to Spanish press reports.

Troiano, who had been living in Granada for 18 months, is reportedly the right-hand man of Marco Raduano, the boss of the Societá Forggiana, which is commonly referred to as the ‘fourth Italian mafia’. Raduano himself was arrested in Corsica, France, just hours after Troiano’s detention.

The arrests were widely celebrated in Italy. The Italian interior minister, Matteo Piantedosi, wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the detentions ‘represent another hard blow to the underworld’.

“Thanks to the investigative skills of our law enforcement agencies and the cooperation with the French and Spanish authorities, it was possible to bring the two criminals to justice,” he continued. “With these two arrests, the important results of our Government in the fight against organised crime continue.”

Troiano, who is 30 years old, was actually living in nearby Armilla in Granada province, according to daily Ideal. But he would regularly travel to a post office in Otura to collect mail and parcels. It was here where the police arrested him.

