EVER dreamed of living in Hobbiton? Now you can with this adorable estate for sale just outside Spain’s Sevilla.

Fit for a hobbit! These cute holiday rentals are perfect for a budding business person Photo: Aldeas Abandonadas

READ MORE: Expat couple buy an entire abandoned ‘pueblo’ in Spain: These are the plans for their new village

For just €400,000, you could escape the ordinary and own your very own slice of Middle-Earth.

Located just an hour and a half outside Sevilla, the hobbit homes are nestled in the rolling Andalucian hills and could easily be mistaken for Bilbo Baggin’s cosy dwellings.

Each of the seven properties, designed as holiday lets, faces a tranquil lake where visitors can chill out after a long day of sightseeing or rambling in the Tolkein-worthy countryside.

But there’s no need to take a dip as the estate also has its very own swimming pool.

The large pool is great for cooling off in the ‘frying pan’ of Spain, as Sevilla is known. Photo: Aldeas Abandonadas

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: ‘We opened our own SURF camp in a little-known town in southern Spain – now business is booming and we’re appearing on A New Life In The Sun next week’

As well as the hobbit homes, the property’s unique accommodation doesn’t stop there.

The current owner is also planning on creating rooms in converted railway carriages.

Paying homage to the area’s industrial history, they will be decorated with vintage pictures and still stand atop train tracks.

The site is also home to a large, two-storey house, which could be used as a social area, bar, restaurant or more accommodation.

The property’s large house offers buyers many business opportunities. Photo: Aldeas Abandonadas

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Meet the British expats set to appear on A New Life in The Sun from TONIGHT as they launch their glamping business in Portugal

Over 12 hectares, the finca is peppered with beautiful olive trees and plenty of opportunities for development.

The current owner is in search of a partner in this exciting business venture.

If you think you’re up to the challenge, visit the Aldeas Abandonadas website for more information.