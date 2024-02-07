GIBRALTAR’S government and governor have together written to King Charles III to wish him ‘a quick and full recovery’ after the British monarch was diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced the news of the king’s cancer following recent hospital treatment for an enlarged prostate.

It has not yet revealed what sort of cancer the recently crowned king has, except to confirm he ‘does not have prostate cancer’.

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met the king at last year’s coronation events.

“I should be grateful if you would kindly convey to the Palace the very best wishes of the people of Gibraltar to His Majesty for a quick and full recovery,” Picardo wrote on the letter.

It was signed off: ‘the people of Gibraltar remain His Majesty’s loyal subjects’.

Picardo and governor Sir David Steel had both attended the King’s official coronation, a first for a Gibraltar Chief Minister.

Princess Anne, Charles’ only sister, visited the Rock last year to open the Gibraltar International Literary Festival.

