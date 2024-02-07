A MAN has been arrested for clubbing another homeless person to death with a rock close to Valencia’s bus station.

A second male victim- also homeless- is critically ill in hospital with some sources reporting that he is ‘brain dead’.

The double attack occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning under the city’s Real bridge by the Turia gardens.

The aggressor turned himself into the Valencia Policia Local with the area sealed off as a crime scene.

The attacker is a Mali national who went to the Ciutat Vella police station to confess to the assaults

He told officers that he used a large rock in the attacks as well as a backpack that was full of stones.

Police accompanied by a social worker went to the Turia gardens and discovered one of the victims who had already died, with a large rock beside his covered body.

Officers spotted a trail of blood leading up a ramp going up to the bus station and located a second man who was still alive but badly injured.

The Las Provincias newspaper has reported that the Mali assailant could be suffering from mental illness.

The investigation is now in the hands of the Policia Nacional.