A MAN has been arrested in a Costa Blanca brothel for killing his girlfriend on Monday at their L’Alfas del Pi home.

Juan Vicente A. B., is aged 52, while the victim, 44, named as Rocio de la Palma had two children from a previous relationship.

The Guardia Civil detained the assailant shortly after midnight on Wednesday in Cox- some 95 kilometres from L’Alfas.

The victim’s body was discovered by Guardia officers on Tuesday and there were several stab wounds to her neck.

On Saturday, she went to the Guardia in Altea to file a domestic abuse complaint against her partner but the next day signalled her intention that she did not want to pursue the matter.

Sources close to the case told the Informacion newspaper that the L’Alfas Policia Local went to the couple’s home several times over alleged mistreatment but the victim did not want to press charges.

Last Wednesday, she was assaulted in the street by her partner and still refused to report him.

Juan Vicente A.B. was allegedly separated from his ex-wife due to mistreatment.

L’Alfas council has declared three days of official mourning following the woman’s murder.

Mayor Vicente Arques said: “We want to express the strongest condemnation of this alleged sexist murder.”

“We are appalled by this brutal aggression and in the face of such a tragedy, we need to work together to stop such incidents,” he added.

“We cannot allow the barbarity of violence against women to continue, and we will continue to allocate all possible resources to the eradication of gender-based violence.”