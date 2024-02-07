A STOMACH bug that’s hit elderly guests at Mallorca’s Palma Bay Club Resort complex has led to the precautionary closure of the hotel’s kitchens.

Guests staying in the Acapulco apartments under the Imserso travel scheme, which offers cut-price holidays to retirees, have been hit by bouts of gastroenteritis and vomiting.

Health Ministry food inspectors found ‘deficiencies’ in a kitchen visit on Tuesday after getting reports of a possible outbreak of food poisoning among pensioners.

The kitchen has been shut as a ‘precautionary measure’ and another inspection was carried out Wednesday morning, with samples taken of surface areas where food is handled and cooked.

A doctor from the Juaneda Clinic – contracted to provide medical care to Imserso guests- examined an unspecified number of tourists.

He suggested to local media that they were most likely suffering from a stomach virus and not food poisoning.

An official at the Palma Bay Club Resort also said on Tuesday that the discomfort of their customers was due to a respiratory stomach virus.

He added that the bug had been circulating for several weeks at various hotels in the Playa de Palma area.

The official said that, in his opinion, infections have happened during excursions made by different groups of retirees using the same coaches without wearing protective face masks.

Since the Club Resort kitchen closure, guests have been dining at the nearby Palma Bay Havana- also owned by MLL Hotels.