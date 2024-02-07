THREE people were left dead in Badalona on Tuesday after the interior of their building collapsed on top of them. Firecrews in the Catalan city, which is located close to the regional capital Barcelona, pulled the bodies of one man and two women out of the rubble in the early hours of this morning.

The emergency services worked through the night last night in a bid to find any survivors of the incident, according to Spanish press reports.

One of the female victims was aged over 50, while the other two were aged between 30 and 40.

A Badalona, #GRAE #Bomberscat accedeixen a l'esvoranc de l'edifici sinistrat al c/del Canigó per via aèria per sanejar els forjats i evitar despreniments de material. Es preveu que els residents als edificis adjacents podran tornar a casa aquesta tarda pic.twitter.com/wh654A7F3U — Bombers (@bomberscat) February 6, 2024

The three victims were the registered occupants of three different apartments in the building. One of them was actually making a videocall at the time of the collapse, according to relatives.

The building, which was located in Canigo de Badalona street, counted on five stories and contained 20 different apartments. It collapsed at 10.35am after the reinforced concrete slab located at the top of the building failed.

