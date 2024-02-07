IN our increasingly globalised world, cities separated by oceans are never more than a flight or two away.

With numerous direct flights across the Atlantic from various Spanish cities, American expats are never too far from home, and travellers can take advantage of non stop itineraries from Madrid, Barcelona, and even Malaga, to American cities like New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and more.

The Madrid-Barajas airport currently serves direct flights to 12 US cities: New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta, Orlando, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Madrid operates flights to two of New York City’s three major international airports.

There are four direct routes to New York’s JFK International Airport, served by Delta, Iberia and American Airlines year-round, while Air Europa operates direct flights Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday beginning in March.

United Airlines offers a nonstop flight from Malaga to New York City, the Costa del Sol’s only direct flight to the United States.

Additionally, United Airlines runs a non-stop flight between Madrid-Barajas and the New York metropolitan area’s second largest airport, the Newark Liberty International Airport.

Ticket prices from Madrid to New York vary widely depending on the time of year, but round trip costs typically run between €600 and €1200.

Iberia Air offers a direct flight from Madrid to Boston, while American Airlines serves flights to Philadelphia.

Travellers looking to fly non-stop to Washington DC can pick between flights served by Iberia and United Airlines, although both routes run between April and October only.

Should the sunny West Coast be more your thing, fear not; Iberia also runs non-stop flights from Barajas to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) year-round, and to San Francisco between April and October.

But travellers looking to fly direct to the Southern US metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia — the birthplace of trap music — should act fast.

The only direct flight from Madrid to Atlanta, served by Delta, ends in December 2024, according to FlightConnections.com.

The Barcelona El-Prat Airport serves direct flights to Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Charlotte, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

And if you’re looking to travel direct from the Costa del Sol to the States, Malaga airport offers nonstop flights to New York City’s Newark Liberty International Airport, served by United Airlines.

Flights run from May through September, and prices for round-trip tickets typically hover around €1200.

