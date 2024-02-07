FARMERS are causing chaos for the second consecutive day on Wednesday as they continue their strike for better working conditions.

Roads and ports are closed across the country, including in Malaga, Barcelona, Valencia, La Rioja and elsewhere.

But why are the farmers striking and what do they want? And when will they stop?

The farmers are demanding fair competition when it comes to agriculture and livestock.

The tractors caused chaos on roads across Spain yesterday (CREDIT: DGT)

READ MORE: Farmers to cause chaos across Spain today as they enter second day of protests

Specifically, they are miffed that they must follow strict EU regulations, while their rivals in the likes of Morocco do not.

It often means their competitors in non-EU countries can make more product – more cheaply – and flood the market in Spain, often with lower prices.

Farmers across the EU have been going on strike over the issue, including in France, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, Italy and Poland.

They want conditions for the importing of food from non-EU countries to be tightened. They also want growers from outside the union to have to comply with EU rules if they want to sell there.

There is no set end date to the action in Spain, but a calendar detailing the protests organised by trade unions runs until at least February 23.

It does not include the dozens of separate protests organised by disgruntled farmers themselves via social media.

Below are they key dates of known planned protests this month:

Thursday, February 8: Protests will extend to Avila, Salamanca, Ciudad Real and Huesca.

Friday, February 9: Farmers in Zamora, Bilbao and Extremadura will be called to join the protests, by the Asaja, COAG and UPA trade unions.

Monday, February 12: There will be no action over the weekend but on Monday next week, the second week of protests will begin in Alicante.

Tuesday, February 13: Farmers in La Rioja and Zaragoza will take to the roads and there will be protests in the ports of Tarragona and Santander.

Wednesday, February 14: Protests will hit Toledo, Guadalajara, Jaen, Sevilla, Palencia, Soria and Santa Maria La Real de Nieva (Segovia).

Thursday, February 15: Protests will reach Castellon and Boceguillas (Segovia).

Friday, February 16: Union de Uniones trade union has called for protests in Venta Pinillas (Segovia).

Wednesday, February 21: A tractor rally will pass the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, in Madrid. At the same time, Asaja, COAG and UPA have called for a day of protests in Murcia.

Thursday, February 22: Protests will focus on Aragon, Cadiz province and in the port of Valencia.

Friday, February 23: Protests organised by trade unions will end with a day of action in Leon.

