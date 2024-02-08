2 bedroom Flat for sale in Costa del Silencio with pool - € 429,000

Flat Costa del Silencio, Tenerife 2 beds 2 baths € 429,000

FOR SALE – 2 BEDROOM FRONT LINE APARTMENT 4Life Properties is pleased to present this stunning luxury beachfront apartment in Costa del Silencio. With a total surface area of 140m² (133m² interior + 7m² terrace), the property consists of a large living room with fully equipped open kitchen, a beautiful terrace with views of the ocean and the Montaña Roja, 2 spacious bedrooms (one en suite) and 2 bathrooms. The property has been completely renovated and is sold furnished with high quality furniture and air conditioning in every room. Located on the 2nd floor of a very well maintained… See full property details