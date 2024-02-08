GIBRALTAR is preparing for its latest blast of ‘severe gale force winds’ that will bring gusts of up to 100km/h throughout Friday, the government has warned.

The ‘Warning for Severe Gale Force Winds’ is valid from 3am to 6pm on February 9, and has had government officials scrambling to plan ahead.

Gusts might reach 100km/h across the Strait area as Storm Karlotta threatens to bring heavy downpours and thunder across the area, weather forecasters warned.

Schools will even limit their pupils’ outdoor activity as the situation gets serious.

MeteoGib showed how the storm is predicted to spread across the region on X and said it would ‘bring some very poor conditions at times’.

#StormKarlotta will bring some heavy downpours across the local area overnight and into Friday, with a risk of thunder – this combined with strong or gale force winds will bring some very poor conditions at times.

The Met Office the government uses for its forecast is being used as the main forecast for the storm.

The government advised residents of Gibraltar to ‘secure all outdoor furniture and loose items’.

It advised against ‘unnecessary travel’ and all ‘non-essential outdoor activities’.

“Beware of flying debris, falling branches or trees and potential rock falls,” the statement added.

It said the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority could even close outdoor sports facilities during the storm.

The inclement weather will also affect most of Andalucia as it rushes in from the west.

