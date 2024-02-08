WARNINGS of strong winds and heavy rain have been issued for 14 regions of Spain on Thursday morning including parts of Andalucia and the north.

The State Meteorological Agency(Aemet), says that that heavy and persistent rain will hit Galicia, along with winds reaching 100kms per hour.

Strong gusts are also predicted for the western coast of Andalucia and the south-eastern mountain ranges.

In Andalucia, rough seas are expected on the Almeria coast, while wind warnings have been issued for Cadiz and Huelva, as well as throughout Aragon, Asturias and Cantabria.

In Castilla y Leon, wind warnings have been activated in Avila, Leon, Salamanca, Segovia, Soria, Valladolid and Zamora.

They have been classified as ‘significant’ in Burgos and Palencia.

Other wind alerts have been issued for Castilla-La Mancha, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Toledo, and Extremadura.

The change in weather is associated with an Atlantic front caused by Storm Karlotta, with clouds increasing from west to east, leaving virtually the whole country covered by the end of Thursday.

Rain is expected in the western half of Spain, Cantabria and the western Pyrenees, although it will be less likely the further east you go, with none expected on the Mediterranean coast.

Rains may be locally heavy and persistent in western Galicia, while in the rest of the western third of Spain and the Pyrenees, falls will be moderate.