Townhouse

Felanitx, Majorca

  7 beds

  3 baths

€ 500,000

7 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Felanitx - € 500,000

23093 Felanitx 4 floor Town House This 320 m² Town house in Felanitx on 193 m² plot is to be found near the famous square known as plaza Peralada, below the windmills, with views from the cemetery across the town to the ramuntana, a 10 minute walk to the downtown buzz, restaurants and central squares. The property is divided over four floors At 18°C, the interesting wine cellar from 1885, has a double, 4 point vaulted ceiling with an enormous pear-shaped cistern for rain water. The magic of this room is that it has access to the street and could become something very special. The ground… See full property details

