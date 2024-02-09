TWO Guardia Civil officers have been killed after their patrol boat was rammed by a so-called narco launcher.

The deadly incident occured on Friday night in the port of Barbate, Cadiz, in southern Spain.

Video footage shared online shows the drug-trafficking vessel trying to evade police in the rough waters of Barbate port.

In the clip shared on X, locals can be heard cheering as they watch the drama unfold.

En Barbate (frontera sur), dos guardias civiles son arrollados por una narcolancha.

Una realidad cada vez más común, mientras nuestro gobierno no invierte en la defensa fronteriza.

pic.twitter.com/a6v36jmuVD — Guillermo?? (@Guillermo_gva) February 9, 2024

The agents, who have yet to be named, were from the elite Rapid Action Group and a specialist sub-aquatic team.

The narco launcher is said to have rammed into the police vessel, killing the two agents on board.

It is believed that the rough seas brought on by Storm Karlotta are forcing drug boats to come to shore to take cover.

pic.twitter.com/Dll9z76B7z — Alerta Zeta | Sucesos ?? (@AlertaZeta) February 9, 2024

They usually remain in the high seas, where they collect their bales of hashish and other drugs before ferrying them to Spanish shores.

Interior Minister of Spain Fernando Grande-Marlaska will visit the scene of the incident on Saturday, his office has announced.