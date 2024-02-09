LEGENDARY Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is set to visit Spain this year as part of his So Happy It Hurts Tour.

Adams, who has sold over 100 million records throughout his storied career, will perform concerts in five Spanish cities this November.

The announcement marks the 64-year old’s first visit to Spain since February 2022.

Adams, known for hits such as Summer of ‘69 and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, will perform in Barcelona (November 12), Murcia (November 13), Bilbao (November 15), A Coruña (November 16) and Madrid (November 18).

Tickets will be available online from February 14 with prices starting at €44.

