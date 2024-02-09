ALMERIA’S Provincial Court has ordered an investigation over whether Covid-19 vaccines that allegedly contained graphene oxide posed any health risk.

Complaints were submitted in 2022 and the court now wants to see whether there is ‘any indication of a crime against public health’.

The court overturned a decision made by a judge last May to dismiss the case as ‘unjustified’ without clarifying the facts.

The ruling upholds an appeal by the complainants and concludes that the police need to carry out investigations, especially since probes had been started in other parts of Spain.

The case was initially brought after the opinions of a University of Almeria(UAL) chemistry professor were published on social media over an alleged contamination of the vaccine following the study of a sample.

His findings suggested that analysis provides ‘solid evidence of the probable presence of graphene derivatives, although it does not provide conclusive proof’.

The university dissociated itself from his conclusions and said that the analysed sample was ‘of unknown origin with a total absence of traceability’.

The UAL clarified that it was not an ‘official report’ or a ‘scientific study’, while stressing that its total support for vaccines in fighting diseases.

In response to complaints acted on by the Court of Instruction 2- and now revoked by the Almeria Provincial Court- the judge last May said that were no indications of any crime ‘given that it is not proven that the Covid-19 vaccine had a toxic component that generates danger to people’s health’.

She added that the judicial district of Almeria would not be competent ‘since what would have to be investigated is the preparation of the vaccine and not its distribution to third parties’.





