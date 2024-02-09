A HEALTH alert has been issued after a carcinogenic substance was found in a moisturising cream sold in Spain.

The country’s leading consumer organistation (OCU) has demanded several batches of the product be taken off the shelves.

It comes after they were found to contain butylpheryl methylproponial, a dangerous substance more commonly known as Lilial.

The Spanish Agency for Medicine and Health Products (AEMPS), which works with the government, has now ordered for certain batches to be withdrawn from the market.

The product in question is Nuky Soft moisturising cream, sold by Arom S.A.

The affected batches are 211125, 211001 and 210726.

Lilial is banned from cosmetic products in Spain as it is classed as a potential carcinogenic, meaning it can cause cancer.

Customers should read the ingredients of products carefully, as the substance may appear under other names such as uthylphenyl methylpropional, p-BMHCA or 2-(4-tert-butylbenzyl) propionaldehyde.

Lilial is more dangerous in creams and other products that remain on the skin, and less harmful in shampoos or gels that are immediately washed off the body.

If you have the affected Nuky Soft cream, you must throw it away at once. The product will have its batch or lot number on the container.