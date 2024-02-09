THE body of a young man has been found sticking out of a clothing donation box in southern Spain.

The grisly discovery was made by a passerby in Murcia, who saw the victim’s head trapped in the hatch of the device, with the rest of his body hanging outside.

Police rushed to the scene in La Alberca, but the man was already dead when officers arrived.

An example of a clothes donation box in Murcia (CREDIT: Caritas Facebook)

Policia Nacional have since taken over the investigation, reports Europa Press.

Meanwhile, the body has been taken to the local Forensic Institute and is waiting to be identified.

Investigators have yet to confirm the man’s cause of death. His exact age has not been reports but he is believed to be in his late teens.

The working theory is that the teenager was looking for something in the container when his head got stuck.