THE identity of the mother allegedly murdered by her teenage sons in northern Spain has been revealed.

Silvia Lopez, 48, was found with stab wounds to her neck in the garage of her house in the Cantabrian municipality of Castro Urdiales late on Wednesday, January 7.

The mother’s two adopted sons, both from Russia, have been arrested on suspicion of her murder after she was found gagged, handcuffed and naked in the back of her car.

Police suspect that the elder son, 15, committed the murder by stabbing his mother in the neck with a sharp object, with the younger son, 13, working as an accomplice to help his brother cover up the crime.

Investigators believe the youngsters tried to flee with the vehicle to dispose of the body, but crashed into a wall.

Silvia Lopez had adopted her two sons from Russia. Credit: Facebook

The pair tried to cover up the murder by telling their grandmother that they had been kidnapped – she informed the Guardia Civil, who searched the property.

The body of the mother-of-two was found at 9pm on Wednesday evening, with the two brothers arrested nearby at 2.15am the following morning.

Investigations initially centered on the boys’ father, but he was working a night shift at a metal factory in the Basque Country.

The mayor of Castro Urdiales, Susan Herran, said that the two boys were not violent, and that they were performing “excellently” academically at their local school.

However, others have indicated that the youngsters had been involved in previous incidents in the area.

Investigators are trying to determine a hypothesis for the motive of the alleged murder.

The youngest son, at just 13 years old, will not be charged as under Spanish law he is below the age of criminal responsibility.

Instead, he has been referred to a minor protection centre.

The eldest son, 15, has been interned in a young offender’s institute for a period of six months, extendable for another three.

At the moment he is in the custody of Cantabria’s Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office who are waiting for a psychological team to prepare a report on the boy’s family, psychological and educational situation, which will be used to determine the measures taken against him.

