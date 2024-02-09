A PLANE was forced to return to Malaga Airport on Thursday morning after suffering a birdstrike during take off.

The Vueling flight, destined for Tenerife North Airport in the Canary Islands, had to turn back so that the crew could carry out safety checks on the aircraft.

The Airbus A-320 was able to successfully land without incident.

Birdstrikes are relatively common – there are over 10,000 bird strikes each year in the US alone, with the majority causing little damage to the aircraft.

In 2009, Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger was famously forced to ditch his US Airways Airbus A-320 with 150 passengers onboard into the Hudson River in New York after suffering a double engine failure due to a birdstrike.

