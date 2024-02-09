TRAIN services across Spain are running a ‘minimal service’ today amid nationwide strikes.

Some 310 trains have been cancelled Friday after walkouts were ordered by the CCOO trade union over working conditons in Renfe and Adif – including the implementation of a 35-hour work week in the latter.

From 6am to 9am, 1.30pm to 3.30pm and 6.30pm to 8.30pm, the so-called Cercanias services will be running 75% of its usual services.

Throughout the rest of the day the number of services will be half that as usual, risking long queues and very busy trains.

On medium distance journeys, only 65% of services will be running, rising to 73% for AVE and Long Distance trains.

Meanwhile just 25% of freight services will be operating on Friday.

Customers should check the status of their train journeys before travelling.

More information on the strike can be found on the Renfe website here.