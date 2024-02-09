FINDING somewhere decent to eat on Valentine’s Day can often prove a nightmare – especially when you leave it to the last minute!

Well today we are making the process easier for you by giving you five top-notch options from the highly-respected Metro group.

From Marbella to Mijas, the restaurant empire has you covered for February 14, with live music, quality food – and even complimentary cava or dessert.

Below are some of the special events happening at just five of their many venues along the Costa del Sol.

Nomad, Marbella

Step into a world of nomadic romance this Valentine’s Day at Nomad, located in Nueva Andalucia, Marbella.

Indulge in exclusive lovers’ specials, serenaded by Lil J and Brainfreezer, with beats from resident DJ Dave Doyle.

Max Beach, Mijas

Experience romance at its finest this Valentine’s Day at Max Beach in Mijas.

Treat yourselves to a special Dinner from their new menu, complete with a complimentary glass of cava for pre-booked tables.

And don’t miss a classic Max Beach show, adding an extra touch of magic to your evening of love.

Cibo, Marbella

Fall in love with Cibo this Valentine’s Day – and where better for a romantic supper than an Italian restaurant?

Join the team at Cibo for exquisite specials and enchanting live music by Mayte.

As an additional treat, pre-booked tables receive a complimentary glass of cava.

Cheers to amore!

Leone, Puerto Banus

Love is in the air at Leone Brasserie in Marbella’s swanky Puerto Banus.

Join fellow diners for a romantic Valentine’s Day with various specials and stunning port views.

And in honour of St Valentine, pre-booked tables receive a complimentary glass of Cava.

Chow, Puerto Banus

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Chow Asian Kitchen Puerto Banus, which also boasts picturesque views of the port.

Reserve your table in advance and enjoy a memorable evening with your loved one.

Pre-booked tables will also receive a complimentary Valentine’s Day dessert.