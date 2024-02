Apartment Altea, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 420,000

We present this spectacular apartment in the seafront area of Altea. It has magnificent views of the beach from the terrace, open to the Mediterranean Sea, where you can enjoy a relaxing evening in the sun. Community garden with large swimming pool, and a large space with tables and chairs to eat. open kitchen and a living room with beautiful views of the terrace and the sea. Without a doubt an emblematic place… See full property details