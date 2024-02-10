THE Regional University Hospital of Malaga has broken its record for kidney transplants after 201 procedures were performed last year.

The number of kidney transplants in 2023 is an annual record, representing a 29% increase on the 156 procedures that took place in 2022, and a 14% increase on the previous yearly high of 176 transplants in 2018.

There have also been substantial increases in the number of living donor kidney transplants (up 150%) and combined pancreas-kidney transplants (up 44%).

Miguel Lebron, Malaga’s transplant coordinator, said: “These results are thanks to the solidarity of donors and their families that allow this important number of transplants”.

Spain is the world leader for transplants and organ donation – 5,861 organ transplants took place in 2023.

One in four of all donors within Europe and 5% of all donors worldwide are Spanish.

