AFTER more than a year of rumours, it’s safe to assume Brad Pitt is dating American-Spanish businesswoman Ines de Ramon, although the couple have succeeded in keeping their relationship low-key enough to confuse the press.

But the speculation seems to be over after the two held a joint birthday party together in December in Los Angeles.

They partied surrounded by friends at a private event at the Los Angeles upscale Italian restaurant Mother Wolf, with Pitt turning 60 and de Ramon turning 31.

De Ramon, whose parents are from Madrid, was born in New Jersey in 1992 but grew up in Geneva, Switzerland.

Despite her high-profile relationships, she has managed to keep details of her biography and personal life secret.

Her Instagram profile, which currently has 91,400 followers, for example, is private.

Between 2019 and 2022 de Ramon was married to American actor Paul Wesley — known for his role in the series The Vampire Diaries.

De Ramon and Wesley announced their separation in September 2022, citing irreconcilable differences.

Born to Spanish parents, Ines de Ramon has managed to keep her personal life private, despite her relationships with actors.

According to her Linkedin, de Ramon graduated from the University of Geneva in 2013 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and speaks French, Spanish, English, German and Italian.

She worked in client services at a hotel in Geneva while still at university, before transitioning to the jewellery industry.

De Ramon currently serves as vice president of LA-based luxury jeweller Anita Ko, a company known for working with celebrities.

After Pitt and de Ramon was first spotted together at a Bono concert in November 2022, the American press has given mixed accounts of their relationship status.

Initially, People magazine reported the two were dating casually, while a source close to the couple told E! they were just friends.

While neither Pitt nor de Ramon have publicly confirmed their relationship, things seem to have progressed over the past year.

The couple rang in 2023 together in Cabo San Lucas, and were photographed sunbathing topless by a pool as Pitt read what appeared to be a movie script and the two chatted calmly.

In August 2023, paparazzi photographed de Ramon on a walk in Los Angeles wearing a “B” necklace, sparking rumours that things were getting serious.

And on February 8, 2024, the two were photographed canoodling at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in California.

Brad Pitt (Cordon Press image)

Sources have indicated to the press that the clandestine nature of their relationship is intentional.

“Ines is pretty chill and private,” one told Entertainment Tonight.

“She has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad,” they continued.

Pitt has reportedly yet to introduce de Ramon to his six children.

Having both recently gone through messy divorces — with the financial procedures from Pitt’s widely publicized split from Angelina Jolie still wrapping up — the couple has bonded over their past relationship drama, sources told The Daily Mail.

“They have supported each other through their divorces,” a source described as a “close friend” told the newspaper.

“They actually bonded over their divorces and are quite serious.”

READ MORE