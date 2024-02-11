3 bedroom Villa for sale in El Vergel / Verger - € 350,000

Villa El Vergel / Verger, Alicante 3 beds 3 baths € 350,000

Imagine waking up and hearing the birds singing, knowing that you are surrounded by nature in your next home on a large flat plot and a single storey house, that is to say, without complications, and with beautiful mountain views. If that is what you are looking for, you have hit the nail on the head, this property is for you. This charming house is distributed in three double bedrooms, three complete bathrooms, living room and kitchen with dining room. There is also an open plan room which can be used for whatever you need, currently used as a laundry room and dog run. Outside there is a… See full property details