A 14-year-old boy who learned to drive in social media tutorials led police on a high speed chase in the Alicante area.

With no licence, insurance or an ITV certificate, the teenager went behind the wheel of a red Volkswagen at around 3.00am last Monday.

An El Campello police patrol waved him down as they spotted his car going in the wrong direction down a one-way street.

He stopped but when he saw the police officers getting out of their car, he drove off at full speed.

The teen joy rider then ran a set of red traffic lights close to Muchavista beach before heading to San Juan beach in Alicante.

Police officers from Alicante joined their El Campello colleagues in their efforts to corner him, which they did in a cul-de-sac close to the Avenida de las Naciones.

The boy said that he had an argument with his family before driving off in the car.

He was placed under the guardianship of his mother before a juvenile court appearance on charges of disobeying police officers, as well driving through red lights and in the wrong direction.

