A ROLLERCOASTER has been struck by a tree at the PortAventura theme park in Catalunya, causing more than a dozen injuries.

At least 14 people have been hurt in the incident, with two visitors remaining in a critical condition, reports Spanish press.

Video footage shared online showed people being carried to hospital by helicopter.

The incident unfolded when a tree smashed into the Tomahawk rollercoaster, located in the west of the theme park.

The park has since confirmed in a statement that the tree fell on top of several people while they were riding the attraction.

The impact caused the cart to derail, causing multiple injuries.

The Mossos d’Esquadra police force are on the scene of the incident to carry out a routine investigation.

The park insisted in its statement: “It is an event completely unrelated to the operation and maintenance of our attractions, which meet the highest safety standards and are subjected to rigorous daily reviews.”