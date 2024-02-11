ANDALUCIA’S first ever ‘vegan butchers’ has opened on the Costa del Sol and here’s what they’re serving up.

el Vegans offers a wide range of meats, cheese and sweet treats.

READ MORE: Vegan foie gras takes Spain by storm

Spaniards love their meat and cheese: spicy chorizo, smoky jamon and sweet manchego to name just a few.

However, veganism is on the rise in the country, with over 664,000 people identifying as plantbased in 2021.

More and more vegan friendly venues are popping up all over the country and Andalucia is no exception.

Just this Tuesday, February 6, a vegan butcher opened its doors in Malaga’s Huelin neighbourhood.

Neon signs inside the shop read ‘this is the butchers of the future’.

READ MORE: Being vegan in Spain: How easy is it?

The Catalan business, el Vegans’, offers vegan versions of popular Spanish charcuterie.

After opening their first shop in Hospitalet, Barcelona, the chain has exploded, opening three more outlets across the city.

Their goal to ‘help publicise the suffering of animals through food, which many people see as an insurmountable barrier’, has now made its way down south.

The first of its kind in southern Spain, the ‘butchers’ offers 100% vegan milanesas, serranito sandwiches, seitan cannelloni, chorizo, cheese croquettes, battered ‘chicken’ breast, fish fingers, ribs, pate, sobresada, cheese, black pudding, fajitas, kebabs and sweet treats.

Vegan black pudding, chorizo and milanesas on offer at el Vegans, Malaga.

READ MORE: Spain’s cities top the charts for best vegan menus in Europe

They said: “We offer accessible, delicious vegan options so that everyone can make ‘conscious’ diet choices.”

“Our objective is to give clients an exceptional experience. Not only through the quality of our products, but also the support and personalised service we offer.”

All of el Vegans wide range of products are made of natural ingredients, even their doughnuts, four cheese pizzas and burgers.

For those curious, visit the shop at Heroe de Sostoa, 27.

El Vegans’ will be open from 10:00-14:00 and 17:00-20:00 on weekdays.

On Saturdays, the ‘butchers’ only opens in the morning from 10:00-14:00.