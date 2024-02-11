AS Andalucia’s unique ‘Semana Blanca’ half term holiday looms, schoolchildren across the Costa del Sol will be dusting off their skis and stocking up on warm layers ready for a trip to the slopes.

Be it nearby Sierra Nevada or – if they’re really lucky – Baqueira or the Alps, why let the kids have all the fun?

For up there in the snowy expanses of Spain, Europe and further afield in north America, there are a myriad of opportunities to acquire a dream property.

So let your imagination run wild and become inspired to pick up a pair of skis with these bespoke, handpicked chalets available to buy or hire in some of the world’s best skiing locations.

SPAIN

Credit: Fotocasa

With snowy slopes in the winter and rolling, green hills in the summer, this Pyrenean chalet near in-demand Baquiera is unique for its truly year round appeal.

Price: €1,100,000

Bedrooms: 4

Area: 262sqm

Credit: Swish Sierra Nevada

A cosy skiing lodge within the heavenly surrounds of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, this property has been meticulously designed to guarantee comfort and jaw-dropping panoramic views.

Price: On application

Bedrooms: 4

Area: 165sqm

If you’re willing to venture further afield, then there are an array of eye-catching properties available for sale throughout Europe’s most prestigious skiing locations.

FRANCE

Credit: Sotherby’s International Reality

Known as Eclipse, this luxury chalet is a bastion of prestige and glamour, exquisitely combining Alpine architecture with top-class modern facilities. Set in the skiing nirvana of Courchevel, it offers stunning views and plenty of space to relax.

Price: €38,700,000

Bedrooms: 8

Area: 1335sqm

AUSTRIA

Credit: Cum Laude Immobilia

Reasonably priced by skiing standards, this chalet subtly merges authenticity with bespoke fittings in a hotly sought-after region of the Austrian Alps.

Price: €2,490,000

Bedrooms: 3

Area: 280sqm

SWITZERLAND

Credit: Knight Frank

With magnificent views that encompass the Swiss Alps and Mont Blanc, this luxurious chalet neatly moulds its rustic, wooden exterior with a clean, modernist interior.

Price: €19,170,000

Bedrooms: 3

Area: 388sqm

