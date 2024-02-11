AS Andalucia’s unique ‘Semana Blanca’ half term holiday looms, schoolchildren across the Costa del Sol will be dusting off their skis and stocking up on warm layers ready for a trip to the slopes.
Be it nearby Sierra Nevada or – if they’re really lucky – Baqueira or the Alps, why let the kids have all the fun?
For up there in the snowy expanses of Spain, Europe and further afield in north America, there are a myriad of opportunities to acquire a dream property.
So let your imagination run wild and become inspired to pick up a pair of skis with these bespoke, handpicked chalets available to buy or hire in some of the world’s best skiing locations.
SPAIN
With snowy slopes in the winter and rolling, green hills in the summer, this Pyrenean chalet near in-demand Baquiera is unique for its truly year round appeal.
Price: €1,100,000
Bedrooms: 4
Area: 262sqm
A cosy skiing lodge within the heavenly surrounds of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, this property has been meticulously designed to guarantee comfort and jaw-dropping panoramic views.
Price: On application
Bedrooms: 4
Area: 165sqm
If you’re willing to venture further afield, then there are an array of eye-catching properties available for sale throughout Europe’s most prestigious skiing locations.
FRANCE
Known as Eclipse, this luxury chalet is a bastion of prestige and glamour, exquisitely combining Alpine architecture with top-class modern facilities. Set in the skiing nirvana of Courchevel, it offers stunning views and plenty of space to relax.
Price: €38,700,000
Bedrooms: 8
Area: 1335sqm
AUSTRIA
Reasonably priced by skiing standards, this chalet subtly merges authenticity with bespoke fittings in a hotly sought-after region of the Austrian Alps.
Price: €2,490,000
Bedrooms: 3
Area: 280sqm
SWITZERLAND
With magnificent views that encompass the Swiss Alps and Mont Blanc, this luxurious chalet neatly moulds its rustic, wooden exterior with a clean, modernist interior.
Price: €19,170,000
Bedrooms: 3
Area: 388sqm
