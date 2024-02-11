MINISTERS from the government combined with Opposition members to thrash out solutions for people with disabilities in Gibraltar.

Minister for Equality Christian Santos led the select committee that consisted of health minister Gemma Arias-Vasquez, Minister John Cortes and two Opposition MPs.

They will now look to change Gibraltar laws so that people with disabilities and their families can live a little bit better on the medium and long-term.

young disabled man in wheelchair walking park

The cross-party select committees are another attempt to make democracy more effective across the Rock.

“The aim is to identify and report, on a cross-party basis, on issues which require addressing to ensure that the lives of individuals with special needs and their families are properly

and adequately catered for in the medium to long term,” the government said in a statement.

The select committee plans to also reach out to local residents, civil society, groups and associations to provide their views.

Their contributions will contribute to the final report that will then be presented before parliament.

Last Christmas, Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) published a list of 12 demands it wanted the government to put into action on the Rock.

Santos already put on a fair last year to showcase exactly what the government and NGOs could do for people with disabilities and their families.

And Minister Cortes charged an NHS expert to look at the growth of children with special needs at local schools.

ALSO READ: