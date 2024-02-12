Finca/Country House

Sant Aniol de Finestres, Girona

  10 beds

  5 baths

€ 1,200,000

10 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Sant Aniol de Finestres - € 1,200,000

"Beautiful 18th century mill house with 6 ha of land next to the river, currently operating as a rural tourism establishment and private home" The property is divided into 3 separate homes, compromising a main 6bedroom house, a secondary selfcontained 2bedroom apartment and an adjacent house. The land that comes with the property includes luscious fields, mature gardens, a lovely terrace and swimming pool and some stables for horses. THE SCENE The property is located on the outskirts of a small village, nestled in La Garrotxa region. It offers a peaceful atmosphere and is conveniently… See full property details

