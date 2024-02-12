FANS of legendary Australian rock band AC/DC will be in for a treat later this year, when the group will pay a visit to Spain.

As part of their ‘Power Up’ European Tour 2024, the authors of Thunderstruck and Highway to Hell have chosen Sevilla for their only Spanish date, returning once more to the Estadio de la Cartuja on May 29.

Vocalist Brian Johnson will be on the mic, with guitarists Angus Young, Stevie Young and drummer Matt Laug. New bassist Chris Chaney will be taking over from original band member Cliff Williams.

AC/DC have played at the 60,000-capacity Cartuja stadium twice before, in 2010 and 2016.

AC/DC guitarist Angus Young performs in New York. Cordon Press

In 2016, however, Axl Rose of Guns’n’Roses fame took over singing duties, after Brian Johnson announced he was being forced to stop performing due to severe hearing loss that risked leading to total deafness.

The tour will kick off on May 17 with gigs in Germany and Italy, before the Spain concert on May 29.

The band will then travel to the Netherlands, Austria, Switzerland, England, Slovakia, Belgium, France and Ireland.

Tickets for the Spain gig will go on sale on Friday via promoter Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Demand is likely to be high given that this could be one of, if not the, last of their tours.

