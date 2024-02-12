WELSH Hollywood actor Luke Evans and his Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas have announced they are launching a new clothing line.

The menswear brand is called BDXY, and is a collaboration between the couple and fashion stylist Christopher Brown.

The brand will be a line of pieces inspired by the screen legends of Old Hollywood, featuring basics and everyday essentials.

From left: Fran Tomas, Spanish actor Miguel Silvestre and Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans. Cordon Press

Evans, who is the star of major movies such as Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast, confirmed his relationship with Tomas back in December 2020.

Tomas, who is originally from Alicante, Spain, works as a project manager in the construction sector.

Read more: