WELSH Hollywood actor Luke Evans and his Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas have announced they are launching a new clothing line.

The menswear brand is called BDXY, and is a collaboration between the couple and fashion stylist Christopher Brown. 

The brand will be a line of pieces inspired by the screen legends of Old Hollywood, featuring basics and everyday essentials. 

Fran Tomas, Spanish actor Miguel Silvestre and Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans
From left: Fran Tomas, Spanish actor Miguel Silvestre and Welsh actor and singer Luke Evans. Cordon Press

Evans, who is the star of major movies such as Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast, confirmed his relationship with Tomas back in December 2020. 

Tomas, who is originally from Alicante, Spain, works as a project manager in the construction sector.

