WELSH Hollywood actor Luke Evans and his Spanish boyfriend Fran Tomas have announced they are launching a new clothing line.
The menswear brand is called BDXY, and is a collaboration between the couple and fashion stylist Christopher Brown.
The brand will be a line of pieces inspired by the screen legends of Old Hollywood, featuring basics and everyday essentials.
Evans, who is the star of major movies such as Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit and Beauty and the Beast, confirmed his relationship with Tomas back in December 2020.
Tomas, who is originally from Alicante, Spain, works as a project manager in the construction sector.
Read more:
- Meet the textile factory challenging fast fashion in Spain and reviving Malaga’s ‘lost art’
- How a British designer, 39, is turning olive oil waste from southern Spain into luxury clothing
- Spain’s Larios Malaga Fashion Week with Europe’s longest catwalk kicks off today