FEMINIST associations in Spain have collected more than 1,500 signatures in a bid to cancel Spain’s controversial Eurovision entry, Zorra.

The song from Alicante duo Nebulossa was chosen as the winning entry at this year’s Benidorm Fest, which is a yearly televised event to pick Spain’s Eurovision song.

Zorra, however, has caused controversy due to its lyrics and its title, which means ‘vixen’ in Spanish but can also be used as an insult similar to ‘bitch’.

In response, the MFM Madrid feminist movement has collected signatures to call for the song to be withdrawn as Spain’s entry.

The movement voiced its ‘resounding complaint’ about a song that, in its opinion, “undoubtedly represents a sexist insult and is a trivialization of violence against women”, in comments reported by Europa Press.

The choice of the song, which was voted on by a panel of judges and the public, has already prompted the resignation of the equality chief at state broadcaster RTVE, which is responsible for the broadcast of Benidorm Fest.

For its part, the band Nebulossa has defended its song. “The word zorra is going to start to be seen in a different way,” said singer Mery Bas at a press conference after Benidorm Fest. “People say it freely, we have totally redefined it,” she added.

