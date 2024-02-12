TEMPERATURES across Andalucia will today return to unusually high levels for this time of year, say meteorologists.

According to official weather agency AEMET, Malaga city will see highs of 24C on Monday, following a night of rain and very strong winds.

Meanwhile, Almeria, Cordoba and Sevilla will see maximum temperatures of 23C, while Cadiz, Jaen and Granada will enjoy highs of 19C, 19C and 18C respectively.

AEMET’s prediction for Andalucia on Monday reads: “Cloudy to overcast skies, with weak to moderate rainfall, which is unlikely to reach the Mediterranean coast, where it would be weak.

“Rising temperatures, locally notable. Winds from the west, moderate to strong with very strong gusts on the coast and high eastern areas, and weak to moderate in the rest.”

The mercury will climb even higher tomorrow and Wednesday, with highs of 25C predicted in Malaga, Almeria, Granada and Sevilla.

It comes after the weekend finally brought some much needed rainfall, particularly on Friday and Saturday.

While it has offered some relief to reservoirs, particularly in Sevilla, experts previously warned many more days of rain would be needed to significantly reduce the need for water restrictions amid the worst drought in the region for 50 years.

After Monday, there is no rain predicted in Andalucia for the rest of this week.