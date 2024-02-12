STREAMING giant Netflix is teaming up with the legendary Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias to bring his life to the small screen.

“For the first time, this music living legend will participate in the creative process of a project in which he will share everything about his life and his incredible musical trajectory,” Netflix said on Thursday in a statement.

The entertainment company said that it had recently closed the deal with the 80-year-old, who is considered to be the most commercially successful Spanish singer the world has ever seen and has sold more than 150 million records.

W024PT Julio Iglesias sings in concert at Pechanga Indian Reservation, Temecula CA, March 18, 2005. (UPI Photo/Roger Williams)

The show is currently in development and will be a fictional account of how he became the first non-English artist to enter the American and Asian markets, before becoming a universal star who is currently among the five biggest record sellers in history.

“Julio Iglesias has trusted us to tell his story,” said Diego Avalos, the vice president content at Netflix. “We are very grateful for his generosity. We all know that his talent and tenacity are unique in the world.

“Now, we will have the opportunity to see beyond the lights, the pictures in the magazines, the gold records and to really get to know in depth an exceptional person who has accompanied and will accompany many generations in every corner of the planet,” he added.

