REGIONS across Spain have been put on orange alert for rain, strong winds, and choppy seas.

Andalucia, Asturias, Cantabria, Catalunya, the Basque Country and the Valencian Community have all been given orange warnings, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

The Cantabrian coast, as well as the north-east of Spain and the far east of the country, are on orange (major risk) and/or yellow weather alert for winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour, waves and rain, with a total of eleven communities affected.



Andalucia is on alert for accumulated rainfall of up to 40 litres per square metre in twelve hours in Jaen.

In addition, there will be maximum gusts of 70 kilometres per hour in Almeria and Granada as well as maritime storms, with waves of up to four metres.



In Asturias and Cantabria there will also be maritime storms and gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour on the Asturian coast and 110 kilometres per hour on the Cantabrian coast

In Catalunya, wind gusts of up to 90-100 kilometres per hour will blow on the coast of Tarragona and it will also be very strong in Lleida.



The three Basque provinces are on orange alert for wind and gusts getting up to 110 kilometres per hour on the coasts of Vizcaya and Gipuzkoa.



In the Valencian Community, wind gusts will be up to 90-100 kilometres per hour in large parts of inland areas the Castellon province coast.



The provinces of Almeria, Granada and Jaen (Andalucia), Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha), Lugo (Galicia) and the communities of Navarre, the Murcia region and Aragon are at a yellow risk level- caused by rain, adverse coastal phenomena and wind gusts ranging between 70-90 kilometres per hour.



Aemet warns that with the orange alert there is a significant meteorological risk, with a certain degree of danger for usual activities, while the yellow alert brings no weather risks for residents.