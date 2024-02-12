THE infamous Gibraltar Strait hash smuggler who killed two Guardia Civil officers by ramming them with a ‘narco launcher’ has been pictured.

Francisco Javier MP, 46, more commonly known as Kiko ‘el Cabra’ (the goat), was arrested the following day after the deliberate slaying in the Cadiz town of Barbate on Friday night.

Guardia Civil sources have now confirmed that the brutal killing of officers David Perez, 43, and Miguel Angel Gomez, 39, was part of a revenge attack.

“Less than just two weeks ago his partner was killed in Sanlucar de Barrameda,” they told Spanish news agency EPE.

“This is the only way to explain what he did. He did not ram the Civil Guard boat by accident. He was making them dizzy until he ran them over.”

Kiko was reportedly out for vengeance against the Guardia Civil after his fellow drug smuggler and lifelong accomplice, Marco, 46, was killed in an accidental collision with a patrol boat.

The police, who have long been dealing with drug traffickers using every available port on the Cadiz coast to unload their wares, spotted a seemingly abandoned boat at the mouth of the Guadalquivir River on January 31.

They decided to take a closer look at the narco launcher, unaware that its four crew members, who were transporting fuel, were hiding at the bottom of the boat.

Once they realised that the approaching Guardia Civil patrol boat would spot them, the traffickers tried to start up the engine and flee.

However, in the panic the narco launcher smashed into the larger patrol boat, killing one of the traffickers, with the other three arrested.

The smuggler who died just happened to be Marcos, best friend of Kiko, who swiftly swore revenge.

Both Kiko and Marco were highly experienced narco boat pilots who had spent the past 15 years dashing between the Moroccan and Spanish coast after starting out as lowly loaders and unloaders.

Due to the skill and knowledge required to avoid the Guardia Civil and navigate the coastline, they were high-ranking individuals in the smuggling trade.

The inseparable duo each had long and startling criminal records for resisting arrest, money laundering, smuggling, drug trafficking and membership in a criminal organisation.

Kiko was arrested with 40kg of hash just last year, but despite the severity of the crime he was still at liberty and continuing with his criminal activities.

The cross-Strait smuggling trade is lucrative for those who take part, with estimates putting their earnings for each trip at around €15,000.

Thanks to this, some of the best properties on the Cadiz coast, from La Linea to up until Sanlucar, are occupied by successful traffickers.

Kiko is reported to own a house in La Línea and another in El Zabal in a notorious area of ??the town known as ‘Villa Narco’, due to the dizzying number of traffickers who have made it their home.

He is also reported to cruise around in a 4×4 all-terrain car.

The funeral for the killed Guardia Civil officers was marred by controversy after the wife of Miguel Angel Gomez refused to allow the Interior Minister to place a medal on his coffin, saying her husband ‘wouldn’t want it.’

Fernando Grande-Marlaska has faced calls to resign from figures within the Guardia Civil over his 2020 decision to disband the elite ‘OCON-Sur’ counter narcotics group.

Instead, it was left to Guardia Civil officers in ‘small three metre inflatable boats’ to defend Spain’s coasts from the drug traffickers.

