A NORDIC expat has been shot while walking in the middle of a street in Marbella, it emerged today.

The unnamed victim received bullets to the leg and arm after being ambushed by two shooters in a car.

According to witnesses, the vehicle pulled up alongside the man at around 11pm on Saturday night in the expat haven of Nueva Andalucia.

It was then that two men jumped out of the car, with one opening fire on their target before they both fled the scene, Policia Nacional said.

The force added that the victim was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol, where he is said to remain in a stable condition.

No further details have been given about the victim, other than that he was ‘young’.

The investigation remains open with police yet to reveal the motivation for the attack.