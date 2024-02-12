A TOWN in Andalucia has been branded the ideal getaway for nature lovers thanks to its ‘authentic forests’ and ‘rich history’.

Parauta, in Malaga province, is officially one of the most beautiful towns in Spain, after being added to the ‘Pueblos Mas Bonitos’ list many years ago.

But now, British newspaper The Sun has discovered the charming village, nestled in the stunning Serrania de Ronda – and just a 50-minute drive from Marbella.

The tabloid praises the ‘urban layout’ of Parauta, which it says keeps alive the memory of old Andalucia, thanks to its ‘narrow and steep streets’ and ‘whitewashed facades covered with Arabic tiles’.

Parauta is a 50-minute drive inland from Marbella

The quaint town is situated deep in the Sierra de las Nieves Natural Park, an area of outstanding nature and beauty.

The Sun adds: “It is a unique destination to relax and connect with nature, where clean water reaches the city from the hills and can be drunk fresh from the sources, fed directly from the Genal Valley”.

The newspaper is also impressed by Parauta’s ‘enchanted forests’, which are home to some of the oldest fir and oak trees in the world.

Some of them are said to be 550 years old, with many measuring 30m tall and three metres wide.

It means the hills of the pueblo make the perfect tranquil trip for hikers and lovers of nature.

Hikers enjoy the ‘enchanting forests’ of Parauta

And like most of Andalucia, it has some great – and quirky – food offerings.

The specialities of Parauta include tomato soup, rabbit with rice, gazpachuelo and a traditional stew made with pork and beans.

The Sun insists you do not leave the table without “without trying one of their traditional desserts made with chestnuts.”