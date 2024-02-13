IT’S no secret that Andalucia is one of the most expressive and culturally diverse regions in Spain.

The mainland’s southernmost autonomous community is the home of flamenco and boasts thousands of years of history with Christian, Catholic and Moorish roots.

This has gifted the Andalucian people with a melting pot of accents and expressions – including some very enjoyable insults.

Below are just 10 of the many fun expressions any foreigner living in the region should have in their arsenal.

The flag of Andalucia

Tontopollas

An absolute idiot, a person who goes beyond the basic definition of a fool. In English terms, an absolute moron.

Fartusco

This term is mostly used in Cordoba and describes someone who is arrogant or boastful and who interrupts a conversation to make it about them – in other words a show off.

Jartible

Someone who is exhausting, annoying or tiresome. The English equivalent of a pain in the backside. It comes from ‘hartible’, which arises from the verb ‘hartar’, to be fed up.

The term was born in Cadiz but has spread throughout the region.

Fullero

Someone who is a cheat or a trickster, or generally a troublemaker.. It is often used against people who cheat at cards or board games.

Farfollas

Someone who shows no credibility or consistency when speaking on a topic, despite their attempts to appear legit. In other words a phoney.

Carajote

Someone who is very annoying or stupid. Basically an idiot.

Esaborio

Someone who lacks a sense of humour or struggles to get excited by anything. Basically a wet lettuce.

Cagueta

A coward, someone who is always scared and never dares to take a risk. In other words, a big chicken.

Malaje

A malicious, nasty, obnoxious person. In English terms, a nasty piece of work.

Papafrita

Used to describe someone who is unproductive, lazy or distracted – although it is said among friends and loved ones.

It is also used as a nickname and is common in Huelva and Cadiz, although its use has spread throughout the region.

The origin is unknown but it could be related to someone who consumes a lot of French fries, and therefore, is attributed to being a little careless or lazy.