Villa

Almoradí, Alicante

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 349,900

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Almoradi - € 349,900

Beautiful semi-detached villa in the center of Almoradí. The villa is very central and a step away from any service. The villa is on the corner of two main streets of Almoradí center. At the entrance of the plot you find a mature garden where you can enjoy the sun and the garden. Going up a small staircase we reach a hall that distributes the ground floor in a living room, a separate kitchen, a bathroom with shower and a room enabled as a small workshop. On the 1st floor we find 2 single bedrooms, a bathroom that was removed to use it as a storage room but all water and drainage facilities… See full property details

